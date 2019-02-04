YPD urges caution when selling items via app

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are urging people to be cautious after several people have reported they have been robbed when trying to sell things via the Let Go app.

The release urges anyone engaging in a transaction using that app or any other kind of internet transaction to always do business in daytime, make sure you are going to a well lit, public space and never go to a vacant business or building.

Also, police advise do not go where you are uncomfortable, make sure you are always visible and to be aware of your surroundings at all times, and also be aware of people approaching you on foot.