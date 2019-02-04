Washington comes alive for Austintown students

AUSTINTOWN — The first U.S. president came to life for Austintown Middle School students Monday through a history lesson not seen in any book.

Led by middle school history teacher Ron Johnson, students learned about the life and character of U.S. President George Washington through an allegorical painting by local artist Ray Simon.

That painting, titled Divine Providence, will appear in the George Washington Presidential Library in Mount Vernon, Va. Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca and Johnson are set to travel there Thursday for its unveiling.

Johnson prepared an online teaching module for the painting, with attached audio files that explain each of the many symbolic nuances in the 7-foot-tall piece.

"Our students are so fortunate to have this unique learning experience in the classroom," said Colaluca. "I am proud to have the Austintown schools involved in such a historic project."