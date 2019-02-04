VIENNA TRUSTEES | Full house for discussion of Sgt. Sheehy

VIENNA

There is a full house for the township trustees meeting that started at 7 p.m.

Trustees are expected to discuss the employment of Vienna Police Sgt. Michael Sheehy, 32, the former Mathews schools resource officer.

Sheehy was indicted on several charges by a Trumbull County grand jury Friday including possession of drugs, grand theft and breaking and entering.

He is accused of trespassing Mathews High School to commit theft and of taking two AR-15 rifles from the police department along with $700 without consent.