Valley lawmakers seek to curb predatory land contracts

YOUNGSTOWN — State Sens. Michele Lepore-Hagan and Mike Ruilli, joined by State Reps. Sean O'Brien and Don Manning, announced the filing of a pair of bills in the Ohio House and Senate aimed at curbing predatory land installment contracts.

The bills would require land installment contracts to be recorded at county recorder's offices and will include equity relief for individuals in land installment contracts who are evicted after investing money into repairs and upgrades to the structures.