TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Joshua A.G. Penick, 25, of McDonald, and Amber L. Day, 28, of same.

Jessica L. Harris, 31, of Warren, and Ryan K. Epperson, 31, of same.

James J. Lavin, 37, of Girard, and Erin A. Grameth, 31, of Boardman.

Kristie M. Burrows, 33, of Girard, and Adam T. von Philp, 40, of Fowler.

Jennifer L. Gerstenslager, 29, of Newton Falls, and Donnie R. Brewer Jr., 45, of same.

Mary B. Kachurik, 71, of Cortland, and Dale L. Markovich, 71, of Warren.

Michelle E. Markowski, 25, of Cortland, and Kenneth G. Bell, 27, of same.

Melissa C. Allen, 36, of Warren, and Paul M. Weaver, 34, of same.

Petros Nassos, 66, of Warren, and Maria Palani, 40, of Karpi, Greece.

Nicholas C. Mathews, 34, of Niles, and Carmen E. Guthrie, 34, of same.

Christian J. Claycomb, 26, of Duncannon, Pa., and Danielle R.M. Pinkerton, 21, of same.

Ashley N. Armstrong, 31, of Warren, and Ciara A. Imhoff, 28, of same.

DOCKET

Sam Lamancusa v. Unknown heirs et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Harry J. Gillenwater Jr. et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Odell Roy Inc., tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Marcos F. Rodrigues et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Walter C. Heller et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Estella V. Washington et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Michael J. Vestal et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Leon Geer et al, tax foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Stephen F. Fuller et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Mykelle M. Tilletski et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Linda I. Hammond et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jessica L. Haynes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Dean A. Rios et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cynthia A. Rotuna et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Matthew B. Cook et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Melissa S. Chambers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Yolanda Dukes et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Eric E. Ramsey et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James Myers et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Cory Richards et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Jeffrey L. Brandon et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Joe Collins et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Christina Rider et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Brian M. Placer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rachelle L. Ramsey et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Robert L. Wicks et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Randall Westfall et al, foreclosure.

Citibank NA v. Mark J. Karpenko, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Cameron Truss, other civil.

Warren Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Jacob D’Alessandro, other civil.

Ford Motor Credit Co. v. Christopher J. McPherson et al, other civil.

Western Reserve Mutual Casualty Co. v. Christopher J. Edwards et al, other civil.

Melissa Sprague v. Shawn Garito, other civil.

DNF Associates LLC v. Molli Gilnartin, other civil.

Sharon Woodward v. FCA US LLC, other civil.

John A. Hall Jr. v. Michael R. Barnhart et al, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Tariton Callier, other civil.

Crown Asset Management LLC v. Daniel Frey, other civil.

AIM Leasing Co. v. Vista Window Co. LLC, other civil.

Kevin T. Shaw et al v. First National Bank of Pennsylvania et al, other torts.

Deborah Rider v. Colin M. Eaton, other torts.

Shaunda Nix v. Cortland Healthcare Group Inc. et al, workers’ compensation.

Edward J. Hetmanski Jr. v. City of Warren et al, workers compensation.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Kollar Builders Inc. et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Aardvark Contracting LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. New Vision Heating and Cooling LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. CEF L Holding LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Telelink LLC, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. K.T. Lyden Construction Co., money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. David P. Sisic, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Steven P. Harper et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Michael S. Kemble et al, money.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation v. Michael W. Suhar, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Advanced Computer and Data Co. Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Anthonie W. Curtis, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. MBBJ Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Baseline Printing Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Alexander T. Bobersky et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Sarah J. Esmond, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bradley R. Koehler, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Matt Smiley’s Auto Service and Repair LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Medicine Food Ltd., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Joseph E. Patton et al, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Leelana N. Provitt, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Real Care Home Care, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Richmond Concrete Products Inc., money (2).

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Deveon L. Smith Thomas, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Alexis N. Sudano, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Margaret J. Swistok, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Ohio Department of Taxation v. Uncle Tony’s Pizzeria LLC, money.

Jeanette M. Garr v. David Zuppan et al, money.

Bank of America NA v. Eugene K. Peters, money.

Main Street Acquisition Corp. v. Phyllis Montgomery, money.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. James M. Kovac Jr., money.

Discover Products Inc. v. Daniel L. Bruno Jr., money.

Dissolutions granted

April G. Conrad and Noah L. Conrad.

James M. Sprague and Jill R. Sprague.

Divorces granted

Danielle R. Dunn v. James W. Dunn.

Christopher J. O’Malley v. Amy L. O’Malley.

Kevin L. Smith v. Darlene E. Hannah.

David Kapluck v. Heather Kapluck.

Kim Demps v. Michael Demps.

Christopher L. Smith v. Kristina Gregory.