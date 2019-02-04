Spring semester enrollment at YSU increases

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Spring Semester 2019 enrollment at Youngstown State University has increased over Spring 2018, university officials announced today.

The headcount enrollment of 11,900 is up 0.24 percent over last spring, while full-time equivalent enrollment is up 0.79 percent.

The increase marks the seventh consecutive semester (fall-to-fall and spring-to-spring) that FTE enrollment has gone up.

Officials also announced a 5.8 percent, or 25-student, increase in international student enrollment this spring semester.

Among the countries with the largest number of students at YSU are Saudi Arabia (114), Nepal (75), Kuwait (54) and India (34).