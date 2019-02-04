North Side woman faces drug charges after chase

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a woman trying to flee a traffic stop about 12:45 a.m. today on the East Side kept going even after the car she was driving knocked down a tree.

Jalazia Green, 22, of Elm Street, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Carla Baldwin on charges of fleeing and eluding and possession of drugs. Judge Baldwin set Green's bail at $10,000.

Reports said an officer tried to pull Green over for running a stop sign on South Bruce Street, but Green, who was driving, not only failed to stop but struck a tree at North Garland and East High avenues, knocking the tree down and giving the car a flat tire. She continued driving with sparks flying from the flat tire before stopping in the 1100 block of Verona Avenue.

Inside the car was pills and suspected crack cocaine, heroin and $526 cash, reports said.