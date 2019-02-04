METRO DIGEST | Man’s body found in Warren

Man’s body found in southwest Warren

WARREN

A dead black male, lying under a bridge past the track at Halladay Avenue Southwest and Raiders Path in Warren with his shirt hanging half-off, was reported to the Trumbull County 911 Center at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The caller refused to be identified.

Warren police, who are investigating the death, blocked Halladay to traffic while the man’s body was removed.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

No one injured in Poland house fire

POLAND

Flames that escaped from a fireplace damaged a Marion Street home about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the flames had started to damage the walls when firefighters got the blaze under control, reported 21 WFMJ - TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage was unknown, officials said.

Drivers needed for Mobile Meals routes

Trumbull Mobile Meals has a crucial need for delivery drivers. There is an urgent need for drivers to service Champion, Hubbard, Girard and Niles, but all areas of Trumbull County can use help. Anyone with an hour or two to spare once a week, or even once a month, is encouraged to apply.

TMM serves disabled and/or ill members of the community who are unable to drive to a congregate meal site or food distribution center. Call Terri Dean for information at 330-394-2538.

Parent-teacher sessions in Campbell

CAMPBELL

Campbell City Schools will host its spring parent-teacher conference for students in grades kindergarten through 12 from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14. Parents are urged to attend. No classes will take place Feb. 15.

Kiwanis donates $2K to program of UW

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Kiwanis Club recently granted a $2,000 donation to the United Way of Youngstown & Mahoning Valley’s Success After 6 Program.

The program provides after- school academic support for approximately 700 students in kindergarten through fourth grade in a dozen Mahoning Valley school districts.

Burst sprinklers lead to Brookfield closings

BROOKFIELD

Brookfield Local Schools are closed today because of damage caused by sprinkler systems that burst, possibly because of the cold weather, according to school district officials.