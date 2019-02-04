Lewandowski in town Feb. 26 for Ohio GOP fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN — Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, will be at the Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive, Feb. 26 for a fundraising event for the Ohio Republican Party.

Lewandowski will attend a private sponsor roundtable at 11:30 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon.

The cost ranges from $50 for a ticket to the lunch reception to $2,500 for two tickets to the private roundtable with Lewandowski and Ohio Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Timken, an eight-person table at the lunch reception with VIP seating and two personalized copies of Lewandowski’s book, “Trump’s Enemies.”