Crestview High School hosts robotic competition scrimmage Tuesday

COLUMBIANA — Students from 10 Columbiana County schools are designing, building and programming a robot to navigate a course and perform tasks.

The Crestview Schools will host the robotic scrimmage for middle- and high-school teams from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the Crestview High School gymnasium, 44100 Crestview Road.

Fans may enter through the events or gym entrance at the rear of the building. Parking will be available near that entrance. The gym floor is limited to participants, coaches, and judges only. Spectators will have seating in the gym’s balcony area. Columbiana County Educational Service Center is sponsoring the event.