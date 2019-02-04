COMPLETE CLEFT PALATE At a glance

Some characteristics of Complete Cleft Palate:

Cleft palates are abnormal separations of the lip and/or roof of the mouth, and complete ones extend the entire length of the palate. Typically, they are first categorized based on whether the front or back parts of the roof of the mouth are affected.

They often are diagnosed during a prenatal ultrasound.

Children with complete cleft palates may require several surgeries between infancy and young adulthood.

Precise causes are unknown, but most seem to be caused by genetic and environmental factors in early pregnancy.

Operations to repair the cleft palate usually entail several incisions at the margins of the palate and sewing the separated portions together in layers that make up the nasal lining, the muscles of the palate and the lining of the roof of the mouth.

Common challenges for children include difficulties with feeding, speech, dental development and hearing.

For more information, contact the National Craniofacial Association at 800-332-2373.

Sources: The National Craniofacial Association, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital