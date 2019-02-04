Bond is $50,000 each for two men charged in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set today at $50,000 each for two men charged in a shooting that led to the death of an East Side woman in a later, retaliation shooting.

Judge Carla Baldwin set the bonds for Gabriel Smith, 19, and Lavante Perry, 24, on charges of felonious assault during their arraignment in municipal court.

Bond was also set at $1 million for Maurice Redrick for a charge of murder.

Police said Redrick is one of six men responsible for the death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, on Jan. 24 in her McBride Street apartment.

Police said Hernandez was the girlfriend of Smith, who earlier in the day with Perry took a shot at a group of men — who then went looking for Smith at Hernandez's apartment and fired several shots into it. Smith was not there and Hernandez was killed.

Three other men are in custody in Hernandez's death. Police are searching for two other suspects.