Austintown students learn about US president through painting

AUSTINTOWN — The first U.S. president came “alive” for Austintown Middle School students today through a history lesson not seen in any book.

Led by middle-school history teacher Ron Johnson – garbed in a colonial military uniform with a periwinkle commander’s sash – students learned about the life and character of President George Washington through an allegorical painting by local artist Ray Simon.

That painting, titled “Divine Providence,” will appear in the George Washington Presidential Library in Mount Vernon, Va. Austintown Schools Superintendent Vince Colaluca and Johnson are set to travel there Thursday for its unveiling.

Using Google Classroom, Johnson prepared an online teaching module that complements the painting, with attached audio files that explain each of the many symbolic nuances in the 7-foot-tall piece.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com