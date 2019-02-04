UPDATE | 12 indicted by feds for roles in cocaine trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN — Twelve people from Mahoning County, including 11 from Youngstown, were indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to obtain large amounts of cocaine, which they sold in and around Youngstown.

“These defendants sold crack and powder cocaine all over Youngstown, and used a home in the city to stash and sell their drugs,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said.

“This group of dangerous drug dealers brought violence and fear to Youngstown and the surrounding communities,” said Eric B. Smith, FBI special agent in charge. “Law enforcement agencies joined efforts and now these menacing individuals will be held accountable and our neighborhoods will be rid of their threatening criminal behavior.”

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said: “This case is an example of local and federal law enforcement working together to make Youngstown safer.”

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Katz.

Named in the 95-count indictment are: Kevin Clinkscale, 32; Keilan Clinkscale, 30; Rochelle Garron, 51; Jeanne George, 48; Deonne Gilbert, 35; Vernon Robinson, 45; Edward Lee DuBose Jr., 37, of Boardman; Edward Lee DuBose Sr., 58; Anthony W. Howell, 30; Jermaine Stroughter, 39; Eric T. Gilford, 27, and Troy Pollard, 35.

All live in Youngstown except DuBose Jr., who lives in Boardman.

All 12 are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine.

The DuBoses and Gilbert face additional charges of distribution of crack cocaine. DuBose Jr. faces additional charges of distribution of heroin. Gilbert is charged with maintaining a drug premises on West Judson Avenue in Youngstown. There are additional charges for using telephones in furtherance of drug trafficking activity.

According to the indictment:

Robinson obtained cocaine and distributed it to Gilbert, who cooked some of the cocaine into crack. Gilbert distributed crack cocaine and powder cocaine to the DuBoses, Pollard, Kevin Clinkscale, Garron and Stroughter.

DuBose Jr. sold crack and powder cocaine to Howell, DuBose Sr. and Gilford.

Kevin Clinkscale sold crack and powder cocaine to Keilan Clinkscale, Garron and George.

Gilbert used a home on West Judson Avenue to store and distribute drugs.

This conspiracy took place between May and November 2017.