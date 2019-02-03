YSU Moot Court team caps of strong year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Moot Court team of Youngstown State University solidified its sixth-place ranking in the country with a strong performance at the National Moot Court Tournament in Orlando, Fla.

At the tournament, sponsored by Central Florida University and the Florida A&M University Law School, participants argued a case as if they were arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The team of Samantha Fritz and Jacob Tomory finished in the top 16 of the field as they argued simulated cases regarding the First Amendment and the 14th Amendment.

Two other YSU teams, Moataz Abdelrasoul and Caroline Smith and Mellicent Costarella and Brian Duricy, were among the top 32 in the nation .

Duricy also was picked as the fifth-best orator in the national tournament, while Abdelrasoul was picked as 25th best. The fourth team consisted of Michael Factor and Allyson Cooper.

To qualify for the tournament, the YSU team competed in regional tournaments in November and December.