Warren's Dave Grohl arrives at Super Bowl; surprise Foo concert?

Associated Press

ATLANTA

Dave Grohl of Warren was still floating from the Foo Fighters' star-studded show the night before as he walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"An amazing night," the Foo Fighters frontman told The Associated Press. "Great show. An absolute blast."

Asked if he was planning a surprise appearance at the halftime show, Grohl smiled. "I can't do any press. Sorry about that, but we're lucky enough to be able to come to the game today. It's a beautiful day. I love this city and I'm looking forward to it."

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are the featured acts at halftime, but the Super Bowl show is renowned for last-minute, surprise guests.

The Foo Fighters played a sold-out show Saturday night before 8,500 in Atlantic Station. Queen drummer Roger Taylor sat in for a cover of "Under Pressure." Tom Morello and Zac Brown came out for Black Sabbath's "War Pigs," and stayed onstage when Perry Farrell, the frontman of Jane's Addiction, played "Mountain Song."

Grohl, walking to the game with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, was looking forward to a fun night.

"Hopefully somewhere where there's cold beer and jalapeno peppers," he said with a grin.