UAW president reminds Trump of promise to create manufacturing jobs here

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

United Auto Workers Local 1112 President Dave Green has sent a second letter to President Donald Trump asking for his help in saving General Motors Lordstown and about U.S. autoworker jobs.

Green, co-chairman of the Drive It Home Ohio campaign, will attend Trump’s State Of The Union address Tuesday as a guest of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

The campaign is a grassroots coalition of business, labor and elected leaders who are urging GM to reinvest in the Lordstown plant.

In his letter, Green states that since he first wrote to the president July 6, 2018, “General Motors has announced [it’s ending] production of the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown.”

The president has not responded to the initial letter.

“This will have an impact on over 40,000 jobs in the state of Ohio. While this may not seem that important to you, it will have a devastating impact on many families, businesses and communities, especially here in the Mahoning Valley, a place that I call home,” Green writes.

Green reminds Trump that he promised to retain and create good manufacturing jobs in the Mahoning Valley, and in return, voters supported him.

Green also points out that General Motors received billions of dollars from U.S. taxpayers, and the company should be building vehicles where it sells them.

“We should be making it more profitable for corporations to produce in the USA, not the other way around. I am proud to be an American autoworker and honored to represent the best workers in the world,” Green said.

“I am looking forward to your remarks on the issues stated in this letter. I am also hopeful that corporations will be held accountable for their actions, and that workers and their communities receive the same respect as profits,” Green said.