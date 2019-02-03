These individuals have been elected to serve on the Associated School Employees Credit Union Board

These individuals have been elected to serve on the Associated School Employees Credit Union Board of Directors.

Edison Lugibihl and John O’Connor were re-elected to the board.

Lugibihl first served on the board as an assistant treasurer in 1992, and Connor served as a director on the board since 2009.

Randall Rivello, who is serving on the board for the first time, retired from the ASECU after 36 years in the financial-service industry.

Kellie Rogers, a senior associate attorney at Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell, Ltd., recently achieved recertification by the Ohio State Bar Association as a specialist in Workers’ Compensation law. She remains the only such certified specialist in Columbiana County and one of only four in the Mahoning Valley.

Rogers initially secured the specialist designation in 1999 and has achieved recertification several times since then. She represents injured employees who seek workers’ compensation benefits.

“This recertification reflects Kellie’s experience and skill as a true specialist in workers’ compensation law,” said Shawna L’Italien, a member of HHM’s management committee who works with Rogers in the firm’s Salem office.

The bar association’s specialist designation requires a rigorous course of study, ongoing education, a test, favorable evaluation by other lawyers and measurable involvement in the specialty area.

Rogers has practiced law for more than 20 years. In addition to specializing in workers’ compensation, she represents clients in the areas of Social Security disability, personal bankruptcy, domestic relations, elder law, probate law and appeals.

Rogers received her juris doctor degree from the Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mount Union.

Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell Ltd. is a regional law firm with offices in Youngstown, Warren and Salem.

AWARDS

Julia’s Bed & Breakfast, 6219 W. Liberty St., Hubbard, has been awarded AAA Four Diamond Awards for extensive amenities, opulent decor, upscale physical attributes, and high degrees of hospitality, service and attention to detail. It has maintained this designation consecutively since 2005.

“Four Diamond hotels provide guests with the comfort of knowing they can expect some of the highest amenities available,” said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central.

Hotels at the Four Diamond level represent just 6.3 percent of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels, making them an exclusive group.

Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2018 Business Award honorees.

The Adaptive Reuse and Upgrade award recognizes a business or individual that has taken an unused building and refurbished it. The honorees are Mr. and Mrs. Terry Rankin, who opened a meat market in the former Kimpel Jewelry store. The Business Expansion honoree is PHD Manufacturing Inc. for its expansion of a 62,500- square-foot building. The New Construction honoree is Columbiana Dairy Queen. The Planned Unit Development honoree is KDC Properties IX LLC, for its construction of executive rentals on County Line Road. The Entrepreneur honorees are Mr. and Mrs. Brad Rance, for their food truck lot , The Garden of Eatin’, located on South Main Street.