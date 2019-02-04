Super Bowl LIII: Patriots lead 3-0 at half

— The New England Patriots lead the Los Angeles Rams 3-0 at halftime in Super Bowl LIII.

Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 42-yard field goal to give New England a 3-0 lead 10:29 left in the first half of the Super Bowl. The score stayed that way the rest of the half.

The Patriots kicker missed a 46-yard attempt late in the opening quarter, but made up for it by capping New England’s seven-play, 39-yard drive with the first points of the game.

Julian Edelman, who had two catches for 31 yards on the drive, passed Dallas’ Michael Irvin for the second-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history. Only Jerry Rice has more than Edelman.

The Rams did little in the first half offensively, managing just two first downs and 57 total yards. Los Angeles did put some pressure on New England quarterback Tom Brady with its defensive front.