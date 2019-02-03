Comp sci summer program for minority men

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

All Star Code is sponsoring a free six-week summer coding experience program designed to prepare young black and Latino men for technical careers.

The program will provide mentorship, industry exposure and training in computer science.

According to its website, All Star Code’s mission is to “create economic opportunity by developing a new generation of boys and young men of color with an entrepreneurial mindset who have the tools they need to succeed in a technological world.”

It is based in New York City.

Food, transportation and a laptop are provided for every student of the program.

The application process is open through March 28.

The 2019 Summer Intensive will take place July 8 through Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in New York City and Pittsburgh.

Students must be a current high-school sophomore or junior and must demonstrate motivation. The program does not use a student’s grade point average in the selection process.

Students will learn entrepreneurial mindset and problem-solving skills and hear from guest speakers. No coding experience is needed.

Students are placed in a class of 20 at locations across New York City and Pittsburgh.

The host sites are provided by program partners and have included Google, Oath, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Chatham University, University of Pittsburgh and others.

Accepted students must commit to attend the entire program and be able to commute to Pittsburgh.

Those students interested in applying should visit this website: https://allstarcodeorg.github.io/apply2019/