MILESTONES

AWARDS

YSU wellness program receives Gold honor

Youngstown State University’s employee work site-wellness program has again received the Gold Level Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio.

This is the eighth year YSU has been recognized and the fourth year with a Gold Award.

YSU, which is in the “large-business” category (more than 1,000 employees), is the only public university in the state to receive the gold honor.

The award was presented last month in Columbus as part of the Health Action Council 2018 Columbus Symposium.

The award program annually recognizes Ohio employers that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees’ health by providing comprehensive work-site health promotion and wellness programs.

Student of the Year

Kenna Rearick of Beaver Falls, Pa., and a social work student at Youngstown State University, has been named Student of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers Ohio Region 4.

Also, Maureen Reardon, retired YSU field education coordinator, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the organization. The awards were presented at NASW’s recent awards reception.

