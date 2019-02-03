BUSINESS DIGEST || MCCTC open house

MCCTC open house

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, will host an open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Parents of students and incoming juniors interested in attending MCCTC for the 2019-2020 school year are invited to visit and learn more about the opportunities at the school.

During the event, parents and students will have an opportunity to tour the 22 programs, meet with instructors and current students and apply for next year. There will also be information on every program and club available at MCCTC in the Joyce Brooks Center inside the building.

To RSVP for the event or for information, visit mahoningctc.com or call 330-729-4000, ext. 1114.

Chamber promotion

NEW CASTLE, PA.

Erin Orrico was appointed as investor-relations specialist for the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

She was previously the chamber’s office manager and started working seven years ago for the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp., which merged with the chamber in 2017.

Orrico’s promotion comes as the chamber and EDC begin rolling out a new membership structure.

“It didn’t make sense to have two separate memberships derived by two completely different models,” said Alex McCoy, chamber and EDC CEO. “We needed to do something else, something that created more value for our members.”

HIRE Vets award

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the application period is open for job creators to apply for the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

The program recognizes small businesses, nonprofit organizations and large companies for their leadership in recruiting, employing and retaining America’s veterans. To apply for the award, visit HireVets.gov.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act of 2017 (HIRE Vets Act), signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a job creators’ commitment to hiring America’s veterans.

Applicants are evaluated based on a range of criteria including veteran hiring and retention rates, and the availability of veteran-specific resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs.

To complete the application process, job creators must verify their company meets the award requirements, pay the application fee and ensure compliance with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Act. The deadline to apply is April 30.

Easing burden for assembly workers

FLAT ROCK, Mich.

Ford Motor Co. and other manufacturers want to help their workers take a load off. Or at least make it easier to lift a load up.

Ford is among several companies providing wearable technology to elevate and support their workers’ arms.

Nicholas Gotts wears an EksoVest during his shifts building Mustangs at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit. He says the exoskeleton makes his job “a whole lot easier and a lot less strenuous.”

Ford piloted the EksoVest at two U.S. plants before deciding last year to expand its use to 15 factories and seven countries. The vest provides lift assistance for 5 to 15 pounds per arm.

Aerospace giant Boeing Co. is among other companies that provide their workers with exoskeletons.

