Social media essentials starts Tuesday at YSU

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s communications department is starting a Social Media Essentials brown-bag lunch series beginning Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Kilcawley Center’s Ohio Room.

Each session is free, but reservations should be made to Adam Earnheardt at acearnheardt@ysu.edu. A variety of lunch options will be available to purchase in Kilcawley Center before the sessions.

The first event focuses on Instagram and will feature Jamie Jamison and Lori McGlone.

Jamison has a following on Instagram, where she shares photos of flowers, vintage finds and handmade treasures. She’s an instructor in YSU’s communication studies program and runs her own social media coaching business.

McGlone directs the social media accounts for White House Fruit Farms and owns McGlone Media LLC. She has an active social media marketing consulting business, assisting small-business owners in creating and maintaining a social media presence.

“We often receive questions from community members about social media basics and strategies, and if we have students available to assist them,” said Earnheardt, chairman of the communication department. “In response, we’ve gathered local experts and our students to launch this new series.”

Additional events in the series will include:

March 5: Twitter, with Kati Hartwig, coordinator of social media and digital marketing at YSU and a Twitter expert.

March 26: Facebook Live, with Dennis Schiraldi, founder of DOYO Live, and a social media instructor at YSU.

April 30: Snapchat, with Ryan McNicholas, assistant director of marketing for fitness and wellness in YSU’s campus recreation program.