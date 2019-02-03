METRO DIGEST || Learn all about snow

Learn all about snow

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA.

The next in a series of citizen science investigations for home-schooled families is an opportunity to learn about snow and contribute to scientific research.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 13, Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, will offer an educational session featuring interactive discovery centers, a close look at the science of snow, and instructions for participation in the citizen science project, X-Snow.

Attendees will be encouraged to use their skills to observe snowflake shapes and snowfall totals and submit their own data at home. The program is designed for ages 5 and up, with a cost of $3 per person (maximum $12 per family). Enrollment is limited. Register no later than Feb. 11 online at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or by calling 724-794-6011.

Buhl Park events set

HERMITAGE, PA.

Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, will host its next series of craft nights for children ages 9 to 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Activities Building.

Park staff will assist the children in making a tree cookie heart. Supplies will be provided for this craft. The park also has scheduled these events: terrarium craft March 13; May Day baskets April 30; and a fairy garden May 21. Children will have the opportunity to make two May Day baskets, one of which will be delivered to a local nursing home and one for them to give to a friend or family member.

Registration is required for all programs. Fees range from $7 to $10, which cover supplies. For information or to register, visit www.buhlfarmpark.com/sandysplace.

Creative art at farm

MERCER, PA.

Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, is hosting a creative art event featuring a fox canvas painting from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11.

Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios,will be the guest artisan. Visit the farm’s webpage at munnellrunfarm.org to see examples. The class will be in the farm’s pig barn. All materials will be provided.

There is a $30 fee. Pre-payment and pre-registration is required by Friday. Call 724-662- 2242. There is an option to pay over the phone upon registration. Make checks payable to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.

College ranks high

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City College is one of the best schools in the nation for internship placement, according to The Princeton Review.

The Review put the college at No.11 on its list of Top 25 Best Schools for Internship based on student surveys.

Grove City, which is also included in the Review’s 2019 “The Best 384 Colleges” guide, has the lowest tuition of any private college in Pennsylvania.

Coffee, conversation with 6th Ward leader

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to share what is going on in the neighborhood during a Coffee and Conversation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St. Davis will provide complimentary coffee and refreshments.