Groundhog doesn’t see his shadow, predicting early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa.

Members of Punxsutawney Phil’s inner circle revealed spring is coming early.

Handlers for Pennsylvania’s most famous prognosticating groundhog say he didn’t see his shadow when the sun rose Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney.

Group: Article on Henry Ford’s views on Jews should go out

DETROIT

A Detroit-area historical group is protesting a mayor’s decision to stop it from sending out the latest issue of its publication, which delves into Ford Motor Co. founder Henry Ford’s anti-Semitism.

The Dearborn Historical Commission says the latest edition of The Dearborn Historian, a city-financed quarterly journal, should be sent to its roughly 200 subscribers and that Mayor Jack O’Reilly should reverse his decision to cut ties with longtime Detroit journalist Bill McGraw, who wrote the Ford piece.

The story, which can be read online, highlights Ford’s writings and views on Jews and explores how they still influence modern neo-Nazi groups.

The Dearborn-based automaker disavowed its founder’s views before he died in 1947 and sought to make amends with Jews and Israel.

Powerful storm hits Southern California, flooding highways

LOS ANGELES

The second in a string of powerful storms battered California on Saturday, shutting key highways after water and mud rushed into lanes from bare hillsides in wildfire burn areas where thousands of residents were under evacuation orders.

Flash flood warnings were issued for huge swaths of Southern California and forecasters said the system brought more than 4 inches of rain at lower elevations and several feet of snow in the mountains, where whiteout conditions closed roads.

A wind gust in Santa Barbara County topped 80 mph as the storm moved south and at one point dropped more than a half-inch of rain in five minutes. Trees and power lines were down across the region.

In Malibu, where the Woolsey fire last year destroyed homes and burned hillsides bare, officials closed Pacific Coast Highway and many other roadways after mud flowed into lanes. Residents whose homes survived the flames barricaded their properties with sandbags to protect their properties from floodwaters.

Set against a shaky global picture, US economy looks sturdy

WASHINGTON

The U.S. economy, well into its 10th year of growth, still has a spring in its step. And it’s all the more visible when set against a tiring global picture.

A robust January jobs report Friday showed that America’s companies are, for now, brushing off an array of economic perils and still hiring at a brisk pace. The risks that for months had induced hand-wringing among economists about a possible looming recession appear to have had little effect on employers.

Overseas growth is stumbling, led by weakness in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Europe is hamstrung by a recession in Italy and the potential for an unruly Brexit. A trade war between the U.S. and China and higher U.S. mortgage rates, partly engineered by the Federal Reserve, remain threats.

No matter. Employers added 304,000 jobs in January – the healthiest burst of hiring in nearly a year. The unemployment rate ticked up a notch to a still-low 4 percent. But that was mostly because thousands of furloughed federal workers were considered temporarily unemployed because of the partial government shutdown.

Shell subsidiary to pay $2.2M fine for 2016 Gulf oil spill

NEW ORLEANS

A subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to pay a $2.2 million civil fine to the federal government to settle charges that the company violated the Clean Water Act by spilling 1,900 barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico in May 2016 when a subsea pipeline cracked at the company’s Green Canyon oil field.

Shell Offshore’s fine, announced in the Federal Register on Friday, will be paid after the expiration of a 30-day comment period, NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported. The money will be deposited in the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which is used to pay for oil-spill cleanups.

The new fine is in addition to $3.9 million the company agreed to pay to state and federal agencies in July to settle natural resource damage charges stemming from the spill. About $3.5 million of that settlement will be used for natural-resource restoration projects, with the rest aimed at repaying the agencies’ costs in responding to the spill.

Hashtag stirs debate over role of Christian schools in US

NEW YORK

For their supporters, the thousands of Christian schools across America are literally a blessing – a place where children can learn in accordance with biblical teachings, untainted by the secular norms of public schools.

To critics, many of these Christian schools venture too often into indoctrination, with teachings that can misrepresent science and history and potentially breed intolerance toward people with different outlooks.

“These schools are front and center in the politicization of knowledge, and that’s problematic,” said Julie Ingersoll, a professor of religious studies at the University of North Florida.

The polarized views have been highlighted in recent days after the appearance of an ExposeChristianSchools hashtag on Twitter. It was introduced by Chris Stroop, an Indianapolis-based writer and activist, on Jan. 18, shortly after news broke that Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, would be teaching at a Christian school in northern Virginia that lists “homosexual or lesbian sexual activity” as among the disqualifying criteria for prospective employees.

TSA officer jumps to his death at Fla. airport

ORLANDO, Fla.

An officer from the Transportation Security Administration jumped to his death from a balcony inside Florida’s busiest airport Saturday, creating panic that brought some security checkpoints to a halt for hours and caused serious delays.

Panicked passengers rushed past checkpoints leading to about half of the gates at Orlando International Airport after the man jumped, resulting in checkpoint closures for up to three hours and some flight cancellations.

The TSA officer in his 40s died from an apparent suicide, according to the Orlando Police Department, which described it as an isolated incident.

Judge: Companion of late gorilla Koko must go back to zoo

CINCINNATI

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled a male silverback gorilla loaned to a California group in 1991 as a possible mate for Koko, the gorilla who learned sign language, must be returned to a Cincinnati zoo.

District Judge Richard Seeborg’s ruling Friday says a 2015 agreement between the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and Gorilla Foundation to return Ndume after Koko’s death must be enforced. Koko died in June at age 46.

The Cincinnati Zoo sued after the Gorilla Foundation reneged on the agreement claiming 37-year-old Ndume would be harmed by the move.

Cincinnati Zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curley said Saturday the zoo looks forward to working with the Gorilla Foundation on Ndume’s return.

