BLACK HISTORY MONTH | Scheduled events

Local events scheduled through February for Black History Month as submitted to The Vindicator:

MAHONING COUNTY

Through Feb. 17: Southern Roots: The Paintings of Winfred Rembert Exhibition, Butler Museum of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., Youngstown. The traveling exhibition of carved and dyed leather works by Winfred Rembert creates a vibrant, rhythmic imagery of the African-American artist’s life in 1950s-60s Georgia. Featuring 29 works, including the premiere of several recent paintings by Rembert, the exhibition predominantly depicts the grueling task of cotton picking the artist endured in childhood and later while on a prison chain gang. For information, contact the art museum, 330-743-1107.

Today: 2 to 4 p.m., Special Screening – “All Me: The Life and Times of Winfred Rembert,” Zona Auditorium, first floor, Beecher Center, Butler Institute of American Art.

Today: 3:30 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., Youngstown. A movie and talk on John Young, the founder of Youngstown.

Monday: Justin Coleman, artist lecture and opening reception. Lecture, 5 to 6:15 p.m., McDonough Museum of Art, 525 Wick Ave., YSU campus. Opening reception, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Judith Rae Solomon Gallery, Bliss Hall, 547 Wick Ave. Art exhibition, Monday through Feb. 28, Solomon Gallery, Bliss Hall. Coleman is assistant professor of studio art at Denison University and a practicing artist working in sculpture and ceramics. He is the recipient of a 2018 individual artist grant from The Pittsburgh Foundation.

Thursday: The Chaney High School Visual and Performing Arts will have a free Black History Month performance on the theme “Let Us Build a New World Together ... a Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement” at 6 p.m. in the school’ auditorium, 731 S. Hazelwood Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Performance pieces will include dramatic readings focusing on figures including Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Little Rock Nine.

LIBRARIES

Austintown: The Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, will have a scavenger hunt throughout February. Children of all ages can learn about famous African-Americans by searching the library for three objects that represent famous athletes, entertainers and innovators. One selected winner will receive a gift card.

Youngstown: The Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., will have a different craft each week of the month for children of all ages to learn about a featured African-American historical figure. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: The Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., and the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road, will have crafts for children of all ages to make and take home throughout the month. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: Come to the Newport Public Library throughout February and check out one of the selected books by an African-American author. Fill out a review of the book when you are done for your chance to win a prize. For adults. The books will be available during normal library hours.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Today: Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, will have a free concert at 4 p.m. The concert will feature bass/baritone Ronald Campbell singing spirituals, folk songs and show tunes by African-American composers. James Shiell, the church’s director of music and the arts, will accompany Campbell.