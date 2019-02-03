Agenda Monday


February 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Monday

Brookfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular meeting, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lakeview school board, special session, 5 p.m., office of the superintendent, 300 Hillman Drive, Cortland.

Liberty Local Schools, special meeting, 5:30 p.m., Liberty High School room 2001, 1 Leopard Way, Youngstown.

Lordstown Village Council, caucus at 6 p.m., council meeting will follow, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Trumbull County Auditor, data board meeting, 10 a.m., auditor’s office, 160 High St. NW, Warren.

Weathersfield school board, work session, 6 p.m., board office; regular meeting, 7 p.m., cafeteria, Mineral Ridge High School, 1334 Seaborn St., Mineral Ridge.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Salem


Residential
4 bedroom, 6 bath
$649900


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000