Student gets consolation prize in shooting contest at YSU game

Nick Krohn didn’t win the “Battle with Burgan” because of a technicality, but he doesn’t walk away empty-handed.

At halftime during a Jan. 26 Youngstown State University women’s basketball game, the YSU student from Boardman was competing in the “Battle with Burgan Mortage Mania,” where he had to make a layup, a 3-point shot and a half-court shot in 30 seconds. As the buzzer sounded, Krohn’s half-court shot went in to cheers.

He was swarmed and handed a check for $12,000. He subsequently posed for pictures with the check from Burgan Real Estate and did an interview with The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ TV.

But like a questionable touchdown catch in an NFL game, Krohn’s toss did not hold up under video review. A YSU spokesperson told The Vindicator on Thursday night that his shot did not count. He was to receive $200 for hitting just the 3-point shot.

“After the event, there was talk that my foot was over the line,” Krohn said. “I had to keep an open mind throughout the entire process, and whatever the outcome was going to be, I’d accept it.”

Video from WFMJ shows that Krohn’s left heel was touching the half-court line during his shot. Patrick Burgan, the broker and co-owner of Burgan Real Estate, said the video also showed he did not get the shot up in time.

“We feel terrible that it didn’t count, but we’re not the deciders, just the sponsors of an insurance-written policy, and we do what they say,” Burgan said.

Krohn said he was officially notified of the shot that wasn’t to be Friday morning. By the afternoon, Burgan announced that he was offering Krohn a prize of his own – two months’ rent or $1,000 out of his own pocket.

“Our core values are to operate with integrity, honesty and transparency, and the kid’s foot was over the line. And if this was a game and he was shooting a 3-pointer to win the game, it wouldn’t have counted,” Burgan said. “I think that’s why in any other instance, he wouldn’t be getting anything. Insurance would say it doesn’t count, but I say we’re not stingy. We’re community-oriented, and I say we should make this kid’s life better for it.”

The “Battle with Burgan” is in its second year. Last year, Berlin Center’s Bill Cupler knocked down a half-court shot to win $12,000, which Burgan paid in monthly installments. This year, Burgan expanded the contest to six events and including a layup and 3-point shot and contacted an insurance company to underwrite the event. Krohn’s shot was in the second event, and Burgan said the future of the remaining contests is uncertain.