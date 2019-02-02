Ryan introduces act

WASHINGTON

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Steven Palazzo, a Mississippi Republican, introduced the Reserve Component Employer Incentive, Compensation, and Relief Act of 2019.

By providing employers with a tax credit aimed to offset costs accrued and hardships undertaken when employees that are members of the National Guard and Reserves are activated, this legislation incentivizes employers to hire and retain guard members and reservists.

“This legislation will provide these patriotic employers with well-warranted compensation for hiring service members who sacrifice so much for our nation,” Ryan said.

Increase in gas cost

MERCER, PA.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas-supply charges.

The adjustment increases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 99,400 cubic feet of gas by $1.46, from $72.63 to $74.09. This 2.01 percent increase became effective Friday.

Nearly all the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Pennsylvania-produced shale gas. National Fuel services some Mercer County customers.

Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., dba Waeco Valve, won a $55,680 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for stop-check valves.

New bank branch

CORTLAND

Cortland Bank, headquartered in Cortland, has announced it will open its first branch in Strongsville on Monday. The announcement was made by James Gasior, president and CEO.

The new branch is the 15th location for the community bank, which has been expanding to extend its footprint westward in Northeast Ohio.

Cortland Bank currently has 14 offices throughout Trumbull, Mahoning, Summit, Portage and Ashtabula counties.

Cortland Bank’s Strongsville location will function as a full-service branch, providing an array of deposit and lending services, according to a news release.

Ribbon cutting set

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Doug Jones announce a ribbon-cutting at noon Monday for Austintown Auto Repair LLC, 30 N. Kimberly Ave.

Austintown Auto Sales LLC has been in the car business for more than 11 years. Austintown Auto Repair LLC will operate under the same ownership as Austintown Auto Sales LLC: Doug Jones.

They will offer full service automotive repairs for most vehicles. From Feb. 4-16, Austintown Auto Repair will offer free brake and safety inspections.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

For information, call Doug Jones, 330-550-8874 or email austintownautosalesllc@gmail.com.

