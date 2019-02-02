Roberto’s Italian Ristorante will reopen Wednesday, according to the owners

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Roberto’s Italian Ristorante is expected to reopen for business Wednesday at 5 p.m.

A sign was hung on the door this week announcing the news and thanking patrons for their patience.

The downtown restaurant’s vendor license was suspended Jan. 9 by the Ohio Department of Taxation. A public notice had been posted on the door.

John Naples, co-owner of Roberto’s, said he and co-owner Roberto Faraglia paid the business taxes in late January and straightened everything out.

“We love [our customers] and can’t wait to see them,” Naples said. “We will be better than ever.”

Gary Gudmundson, communications director for the taxation department, said the business has paid its delinquent taxes in full and filed all outstanding tax returns. He said he could not reveal the amount paid.

“The reason the business had a public post is because it had a history of being delinquent,” he said.

He further explained it’s not the department’s objective to shut businesses down.

“We work with businesses every day to help them understand that particularly with the sales tax, we take the payment of that seriously because they are collecting money on behalf of the state – customer’s money,” he said. “We are trusting them to send that money, and if they don’t, we come after them to ensure compliance.”

Until spring, the restaurant will not be open for lunch. The adjusted hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. for the kitchen Fridays and Saturdays. The bar will be open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The hours for Sunday are 1 to 5 p.m.

Roberto’s offers authentic Italian dishes that are derived from the owners’ family recipes. Everything is made to order.

Naples said the community has been very supportive, and new patrons have shown interest in dining at the restaurant once it reopens.

“We would like to thank them from the bottom of our hearts. We love Youngstown,” Faraglia said.

“We hope we are there for a long time,” Naples added.

Roberto’s opened on Federal Street in February 2012, according to Vindicator files.