Ribbon cutting set

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Doug Jones announce a ribbon-cutting at noon Monday for Austintown Auto Repair LLC, 30 N. Kimberly Ave.

Austintown Auto Sales LLC has been in the car business for more than 11 years. Austintown Auto Repair LLC will operate under the same ownership as Austintown Auto Sales LLC: Doug Jones.

They will offer full service automotive repairs for most vehicles. From Feb. 4-16, Austintown Auto Repair will offer free brake and safety inspections.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

For information, call Doug Jones, 330-550-8874 or email austintownautosalesllc@gmail.com.

Staff/wire reports