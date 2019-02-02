METRO DIGEST || Officer Morales promoted

Police promotion

YOUNGSTOWN

Jose Morales Jr. is being promoted from the rank of police officer to detective sergeant. The swearing-in ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Youngstown City Council chambers. Morales was appointed to the department Nov. 7, 2011.

Water main break

BOARDMAN

A water main break at the Boardman Road Department building Friday morning did an unspecified amount of damage. Pipes froze and burst, causing interior damage, said township Administrator Jason Loree. Servicemaster came to the building to begin the cleanup.

Marijuana confiscated

HUBBARD

Federal authorities confiscated a package containing 6 pounds of suspected marijuana that was addressed to a Hubbard home Thursday, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court.

A special agent with the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General retrieved a package from California addressed to a woman on the 300 block of Rebecca Avenue. Thursday, a canine officer handled by Officer James Jackson of Poland Police Department detected “the odor of an illegal drug” in the package, and investigators found the suspected marijuana inside.

The report does not indicate if any arrest was made.