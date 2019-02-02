METRO DIGEST || Pedestrian hit by car reported dead

Pedestrian hit by car reported dead

YOUNGSTOWN

A pedestrian was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Friday night after being hit by a car on Midlothian Boulevard between Helena Avenue and Handel’s Court. The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ TV, said the victim, who is a female, was pronounced dead.

Youngstown police had fully blocked off Midlothian Boulevard between Helena Avenue and Market Street by 7:30 p.m.

Officers at the scene offered no details on the incident but were photographing a dark, four-door compact SUV on Helena Avenue that had sustained damage to its front driver’s-side bumper and headlight.

Police find woman deceased in vehicle

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police had to break the window of a car Thursday afternoon after a woman was spotted inside not breathing.

The woman, identified in a report as Roseann Hensley, 77, of Rigby Street, was already deceased. A passer-by found her in the car about 5:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store in the Lincoln Knolls plaza on McCartney Road on the East Side and called police.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the detective bureau said video from the store showed her getting into her car about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. A receipt found in the car from another plaza store was stamped at about the same time she was seen on video getting into her car.

Foul play is not suspected, Welsh said. He said the Mahoning County coroner is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Man pleads guilty, gets 6-year sentence

WARREN

Jerome F. Prieto, 32, of Kendis Circle, Youngstown, pleaded guilty to five charges and received a six-year prison term Thursday for crashing into a Liberty police car and injuring an officer during a pursuit in September.

Prieto pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to failure to comply with the orders of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and vehicular assault.

The pursuit began in Weathersfield Township when police pulled Prieto over and he immediately fled. He then sped through Liberty and slammed into Liberty officer Chad McGarry’s police car at the intersection of Logan Way Avenue and Tibbetts Wick Road.

McGarry was ejected from his vehicle, injuring him. Police later arrested Prieto in Hubbard.

Seeking suspect

Struthers and Boardman police departments are looking for a suspect accused of committing aggravated robbery at the Speedway gas station on Midlothian Boulevard and robbing the Quik Fill gas station on Youngstown-Poland Road, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to Struthers police, the suspect committed armed robbery at the Quik Fill on Thursday.

The suspect is described as a pale man, 6 feet tall who weighs about 220 to 240 pounds, with blue eyes, tattoos on his abdomen and is suspected to be about 35 to 45 years old.

If anyone has any information, contact Boardman police at 330-726-4144 or Struthers police at 330-755-9849.

