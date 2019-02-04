New bank branch

CORTLAND

Cortland Bank, headquartered in Cortland, has announced it will open its first branch in Strongsville on Monday. The announcement was made by James Gasior, president and CEO.

The new branch is the 15th location for the community bank, which has been expanding to extend its footprint westward in Northeast Ohio.

Cortland Bank currently has 14 offices throughout Trumbull, Mahoning, Summit, Portage and Ashtabula counties.

Cortland Bank’s Strongsville location will function as a full-service branch, providing an array of deposit and lending services, according to a news release.