Increase in gas cost

MERCER, PA.

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. has submitted to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission its quarterly adjustment to gas-supply charges.

The adjustment increases the monthly bill of a typical residential customer with annual usage of 99,400 cubic feet of gas by $1.46, from $72.63 to $74.09. This 2.01 percent increase became effective Friday.

Nearly all the gas consumed by National Fuel utility customers comes from Pennsylvania-produced shale gas. National Fuel services some Mercer County customers.