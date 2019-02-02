Dogs involved in six attacks euthanized

Staff report

HUBBARD

The Vienna Township dogs that attacked six people in the past seven months were euthanized Friday, the Trumbull County Dog Warden confirmed.

“The owners decided that was the best thing to do. We recommended it,” said Michelle Goss, Trumbull County executive dog warden.

Zeke, a 50-pound pit bull, and Lexi, a 45-pound pit bull/boxer mix, were owned by Samantha and Joseph Sirna of Vienna, according to police reports.

“No one wants to see that, but we didn’t want them in the community either,” Goss said.

The most recent attack occurred Jan. 21, when the two dogs mauled Veronica Williams, who was working at Hubbard Pet Resort in Hubbard Township, according to police reports.

Williams’ co-worker also was bitten when she attempted to get the dogs off of Williams, according to Williams.

The incident follows a 24-hour period in June in which the dogs attacked four people.

On June 22, Zeke attacked a boy riding his bike on Walls Lake Drive, according to a police report. The victim told police that Zeke “came out of nowhere” and bit his backside, leaving four puncture marks.

A police officer went to the Sirnas’ home. When Joseph Sirna opened the door, Zeke charged at the officer and bit his boot and pant leg. Sirna made no attempt to stop the dog until the officer drew his service pistol, the report read.

On June 23, the dogs attacked Vindicator reporter Samantha Phillips and her mother in their backyard. Phillips wrote about her ordeal last Sunday, unaware of the most recent incident.

A friend of Williams’ recognized Phillips’ name in a police report and the Vindicator article and reached out late Sunday with details of the most recent attack.

Before Friday’s developments, The Trumbull County Dog Warden had been in communication with the Girard prosecutor to remedy the situation.