California man accused of stealing $10M lottery ticket
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.
Authorities have arrested a California man they say tried to steal his roommate’s $10 million winning lottery ticket.
Vacaville police arrested Adul Saosongyang on Monday at a California Lottery office in Sacramento where he’d been told to go to collect his winnings.
He remains jailed, and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.
