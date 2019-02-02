California man accused of stealing $10M lottery ticket


February 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Authorities have arrested a California man they say tried to steal his roommate’s $10 million winning lottery ticket.

Vacaville police arrested Adul Saosongyang on Monday at a California Lottery office in Sacramento where he’d been told to go to collect his winnings.

He remains jailed, and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

