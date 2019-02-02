By jessica Hardin



At the Davis Family YMCA’s FIVE Squared art show, the more than 500 pieces of art for sale are hung up to cover each artist’s name.

“They’re hung anonymously, so you don’t know if you’re getting something that was made by Don Wright or Chris Leeper or the kid down the street,” said Suzanne Gray, YMCA arts and humanities coordinator.

Buyers can find pieces made by amateur doodlers and artists of local fame, art created by children and the elderly and creations made down the street and across the world.

The art show, which is in its sixth year, is named for its sole requirement – that each piece be a 5-inch-by-5-inch square.

“We have [donations] from Thailand, Russia, Netherlands and the Philippines. We have five countries this year, and probably as many states,” said Gray.

The pieces will be on sale starting Sunday, when the Davis Family YMCA hosts an opening reception for the show at 1:30 p.m.

Raffle tickets for a place in line will be sold from 1:30 to 2:10 p.m. General sales begin at 2:30 p.m.

Children’s art will be sold for $10; all other pieces are $25.

“The first year, everything was very flat,” Gray said.

Artists have grown increasingly creative. This year, on display are tiny quilts, a crocheted scarf folded into a square, jewelry and even a set of coasters.

The subject of each piece varies just as widely. Among the donations, buyers can find a portrait of Jim Traficant, a mushroom preserved with wax, landscapes, renderings of cartoon characters and colorful abstract creations.

Sunday’s reception is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the sale benefit the YMCA’s ARTReach program, which brings free art programs to places such as the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

“Whoever wants [art classes], we will go. ... I really think that art changes lives, and anyone can do it,” said Gray.

Last year, the show raised $3,700.

The art will remain on display until Feb. 28.