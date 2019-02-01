YSU women hoopsters wear pink Saturday for breast cancer awareness

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University women’s basketball team will battle breast cancer as they take on the Detroit Mercy Titans on Saturday during a pink out game to benefit the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

A portion of the proceeds from the 1 p.m. game at Beeghly Center will benefit the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center and the Joanie’s Promise Fund, which ensures that any Mahoning Valley resident in need of breast diagnostic services has access to care regardless of ability to pay.

The Lady Penguins will wear pink uniforms during the game and present a game ball to Dr. Rashid Abdu. Information about breast cancer, mammography and the breast care center also will be available.

YSU will have a silent auction of select pink jerseys to raise funds, and there will be survivor recognition during the game. To purchase tickets, call 330-941-1978 or visit YSUsports.com.

For information on how to support Joanie’s Promise or other causes, call Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley at 330-729-1180.