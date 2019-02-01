Youngstown police try to save life of East Side woman

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police had to break the window of a car Thursday afternoon after a woman was spotted inside not breathing.

The woman, identified in a report as Roseann Hensley, 77, of Rigby Street, was already deceased. A passer-by found her in a car about 5:30 p.m. in front of the Dollar General store in the Lincoln Knolls plaza on McCartney Road on the East Side and called police.

Lt. Brian Welsh of the detective bureau said video from the Dollar General store showed her getting into her car about 2:35 p.m. A receipt found in the car from another store in the plaza was stamped at about the same time she was seen getting into her car on video.

Foul play is not suspected, Welsh said. He said the Mahoning County coroner is doing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.