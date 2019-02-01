Wear Red Day
YOUNGSTOWN
Today is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day, a day where millions of people nationwide will be wearing red to call attention to the fact that cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 killer of women.
In addition to wearing red, several businesses in the tri-county area will be going red – whether they shine red lighting on their buildings or find another way to show support.
