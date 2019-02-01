Vienna dogs euthanized today after multiple attacks

Staff report

HUBBARD

The Vienna Township dogs that attacked six people in the past seven months were euthanized today, the Trumbull County Dog Warden confirmed.

“The owners decided that was the best thing to do. We recommended it,” said Michelle Goss, Trumbull County executive dog warden.

Zeke, a 50-pound pit bull, and Lexi, a 45-pound pit bull/boxer mix, were owned by Samantha and Joseph Sirna, of Vienna, according to police reports.

“No one wants to see that, but we didn’t want them in the community either,” Goss said.

The most recent attack occurred Jan. 21, when the two dogs mauled Veronica Williams, who was working at Hubbard Pet Resort in Hubbard Township, according to police reports.

