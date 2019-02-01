US Rep. Tim Ryan co-sponsors jobs bill for Guard members, Reservists

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, and Steven Palazzo, a Mississippi Republican, have introduced the Reserve Component Employer Incentive, Compensation, and Relief Act of 2019.

By providing employers with a tax credit aimed to offset costs accrued and hardships undertaken when employees that are members of the National Guard and Reserves are activated, this legislation incentivizes employers to hire and retain guard members and reservists.

“Employers who hire national guardsmen or reservists do so with the knowledge that these employees may need to miss work for training or answer the call to defend our country,” Ryan said. “This legislation will provide these patriotic employers with well-warranted compensation for hiring service members who sacrifice so much for our nation. Maintaining this partnership between our country and employers is critical to the security of our nation.”