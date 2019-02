YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Metro Umpire Association will hold an OHSAA softball and baseball meeting on Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road.

Umpires must attend four meetings to meet state requirements.

The softball meeting begins at 1 p.m. The baseball meeting will follow at 2:15 p.m. For more information, call John Mang at (330) 502-6665.