UAW video reminds GM of sacrifice, urges new product for Lordstown

LORDSTOWN

With General Motors set to idle five plants, including Lordstown, next month, the United Auto Workers released a video reminding the automaker that American taxpayers and the labor union saved GM about a decade ago.

It’s the latest effort by the UAW to save the plants – and members of Congress who represent Lordstown agree with the union.

In the 21⁄2-minute video, a narrator says: “American taxpayers and UAW members came together and invested in GM to keep the company afloat. ...Now after making $12 billion last year, GM is ripping the rug out from under the communities, the taxpayers and the workers that invested in it.”

It adds: “GM is making a choice to put enormous profits and Wall Street ahead of American workers, but they don’t have to. GM, we invested in you. Now it’s your turn to invest in us.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, said: “This video is a reminder of what we all know to be true – GM’s workers and the American taxpayers stood by GM in 2008. Now that the company is successful again, it’s time for GM to stand by its workers. It’s despicable what GM is doing in Lordstown and across the country.

