UPDATE | Boyfriend charged in Crystal Hernandez homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — Police today charged Gabriel Smith, 19, the boyfriend of Crystal Hernandez, with felonious assault.

They also charged Lavantae Perry, 24, with felonious assault.

Hernandez, 24, was shot to death Jan. 24 in her East Side apartment on McBride Street as she was holding her son. It was the culmination of three shootings that day, police said.

Three men suspected of being involved in the shooting were arraigned on murder charges today in municipal court.

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, lead investigator on the case, said the group of people who killed Hernandez fired shots at Smith earlier in the day Jan. 24. Smith and Perry then retaliated with a shooting at a home on McGuffey Road. Later in the evening, about 9:20 p.m., Hernandez was killed after a hail of gunfire at her McBride Street apartment after the suspects went there looking for Smith and Perry. Police have charged six people with her slaying and have three in custody.

2:16 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN —Bond was set today in municipal court for three suspects in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her McBride Street apartment on the East Side.

Magistrate Anthony Sertick set bonds of $1 million each for Martize Daniels, 18, Burton McGee, 19 and Larenz Rhodes, 18, on charges of murder in municipal court.

Three other people are still being sought for the death of Hernandez. Police said the suspects were looking for her boyfriend but he was not in the apartment at the time.

Family members of McGee were in court and sobbed in the hallway after the bond was announced.