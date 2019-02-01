Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Jan. 22

Robbery: A gunman robbed Country Fair, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road, before taking an undisclosed sum of money.

Unauthorized use of property: A South Raccoon Road resident discovered a Skype account had been hacked.

Fraud: A Nashua Drive couple found out that $2,000 had been removed from their account.

Jan. 23

Stolen property: A man reportedly tried to return stolen property to Tractor Supply Co., 6225 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Niki M. Lanam, 29, of North Hazelwood Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with theft, criminal trespassing and falsification after being accused of intentionally failing to self-scan $42 worth of items at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. Lanam also provided a false name and was at the big-box store in violation of a trespassing warning police had issued in January 2018 warning her to stay off the property, a report showed.

Jan. 24

Arrest: Police investigated a suspicious woman at a Seventy-Six Drive gas station, where they arrested Jeffrey A. Goley Jr., 31, shortly after the Canton man arrived at the location. Goley was wanted on a Stark County felony warrant charging domestic violence.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to the Trumbull County jail to take custody of Donovan J. Barwinski, 43, of Westview Avenue, Hubbard, who was charged with stealing about $157 worth of steaks last month from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Burglary: A man reportedly broke two windows to enter a home in the 3400 block of Black Oak Court before confronting the homeowner and fleeing on foot.

Jan. 25

Burglary: A woman told police she unwittingly allowed a man into her Kleber Avenue residence who pretended to be there to check the water before she discovered cash and coins missing from her home, which also had been ransacked.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Officers received a report that a car had been used without permission in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road.

Jan. 26

Fraud: A Nantucket Drive resident noticed an unauthorized credit-card purchase had been made.

Overdose: A man and a woman were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after an apparent drug overdose in the 3900 block of Monaca Avenue.

Jan. 27

Theft: Autumn S. Reeves of Overlook Way, Lake Milton, and Elizabeth E.G. Lilly of Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, faced theft charges. The two 18-year-old women admitted having stolen about $123 worth of clothing and boots from Walmart, police alleged.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on Mahoning Avenue resulted in a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia against Joshua R. Kosa, 36, when, authorities alleged, two suspected crack-cocaine pipes were in his vehicle. Also, Kosa, of South Bailey Road, North Jackson, admitted having two additional such pipes in his pocket, a report indicated.

Theft: Welding equipment was stolen from Tractor Supply Co.

Jan. 28

Aggravated menacing: A person was reportedly threatened at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Theft: A set of headphones was reported stolen at Austintown Middle School on South Raccoon Road.

Theft: Adrian L. Carroll, 57, of Ferndale Avenue Southwest, Warren, was charged in the theft of a $378, 55-inch flat-screen TV from Walmart.

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into an apartment in the 4200 block of Pembrook Road and stole various tools.

Recovered property: A 2006 Ford Freestar was found abandoned in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road before being towed.

Theft: Authorities responded to information about an intoxicated man at a North Canfield-Niles Road gas station before filing theft and disorderly-conduct charges against Frank W. Swick of Main Street, Mineral Ridge, after a cab driver alleged a belligerent Swick, 37, demanded to be dropped off at another gas station nearby and refused to pay the $25 fare.

CANFIELD

Jan. 23

Arrest: Police took Anthony Canacci, 37, into custody at his Hood Drive residence upon ascertaining the Canfield man was wanted on a Niles warrant.

Jan. 25

Citation: After responding to a vehicular accident near Railroad and West Main streets, officers cited a 17-year-old Canfield girl on a charge of failing to maintain an assured clear distance.

Jan. 26

Summons: Authorities on West Main Street wrote a summons charging Rashaun Hawkins, 40, of Alliance, with driving under suspension.

Jan. 27

Arrest: Tearle Turner Jr., 27, was taken into custody after having been pulled over on West Main Street. Turner, of Alliance, was wanted on a Cambria County, Pa., warrant.

Summons: A traffic stop on East Main Street resulted in a summons charging Lambranee Jacobs, 42, of Diamond, with driving under a license-forfeiture suspension.