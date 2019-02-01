Vienna police sergeant ordered to complete First Step Recovery program

Staff Report

VIENNA

Vienna Police Sgt. Michael Sheehy was ordered by Girard Municipal Court to complete an in-patient recovery program at First Step Recovery as part of his bond deal, according to court records.

Sheehy, 32, became the Mathews schools resource officer last September. Before that, he had been the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education officer for the district.

The sergeant faces charges of theft, possession of criminal tools and theft in office.

He was arrested Monday night. He was released from the Trumbull County jail Tuesday when his $15,000 bond was paid, and he was placed on house arrest.

No other information was available about his recovery program.

Township police Lt. Brian Darbey filed a criminal complaint Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court stating Sheehy took two AR-15 rifles from the department without consent and removed $700 from a police vehicle after gaining access into the vehicle with a “lockout kit” from the department.

Township Police Chief Bob Ludt said he can’t comment on the allegations.

Separate allegations involving Sheehy, but not involving a student, were reported to Mathews schools Superintendent Russell McQuaide before Christmas break. The investigation was turned over to township police and then the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Sheehy had been on administrative leave since then.

Township Administrator Phil Pegg said Sheehy has taken vacation as a police officer since being put on leave. The township is awaiting the BCI report about the school allegation to decide if any change or disciplinary actions will be taken. The trustees plan to make a decision at Monday’s township meeting, Pegg said.