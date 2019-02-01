Selected local stocks


February 1, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.680.09

Aqua America, .20 35.050.73

Avalon Holdings,2.83‚àí0.01

Chemical Bank, .2844.46‚àí0.13

Community Health Sys, .213.940.18

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.500.00

Farmers Nat., .0712.97‚àí0.07

First Energy, .36 39.200.47

Fifth/Third, .1626.82‚àí0.22

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.65‚àí0.16

General Motors, .3839.02‚àí0.07

General Electric, .1210.161.06

Huntington Bank, .11 13.24‚àí0.25

JP Morgan Chase, .56103.50‚àí0.91

Key Corp, .1116.47‚àí0.17

Macy’s, .38 26.300.57

Parker Hannifin, .76164.81‚àí0.19

PNC, .75122.67‚àí0.99

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88182.120.87

Stoneridge 26.110.15

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.480.03

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.

