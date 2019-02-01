Postal service, police dog sniff out weed in Hubbard package

HUBBARD

Federal authorities confiscated a package containing six pounds of suspected marijuana that was addressed to a Hubbard home on Thursday, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court.

A special agent with the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General retrieved a package that was addressed to a woman on the 300 block of Rebecca Avenue from California. Thursday, a police dog handled by Officer James Jackson of the Poland Police Department detected “the odor of an illegal drug” in the pckage, and investigators found the suspected marijuana inside.

There is no indication in the report of an arrest related to the incident.